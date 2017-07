TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Gather your fellow Pokemon Trainers for the Pokemon Go Safari Zone.

It’s happening Saturday June 15 from 6- 9 p.m. at the Topeka Zoo. Lures will be dropped and players can hatch eggs, stock up on poke balls, catch Pokemon, snack on meal deals and hang out with other Topekans who love the game.

The zoo is located at 635 SW Gage Boulevard, just east of I-70.

Ticket information is available by clicking here. All proceeds go to support the Topeka Zoo.