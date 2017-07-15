Ride to honor Adrian Jones, boy abused and killed in 2015

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A motorcycle ride will take place on Saturday in honor of a little boy who was abused and killed by his father and stepmother in 2015.

The ride for Adrian Jones will start at the Sunflower House in Shawnee at 11:45 a.m. Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by a balloon release and prayer.

It will end in the Capital City around 1:30 p.m.

Organizers are asking for a donation of $25 per bike. The funds for the event go towards a memorial service and headstone for Adrian.

Heather and Michael Jones are now facing life sentences for the boy’s death. When the ride ends at the State Capital, organizers plan to gather on the lawn and discuss Adrian’s Act.