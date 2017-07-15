Ride to remember boy who was abused and killed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s a story that captured national attention. A Kansas boy who was abused, killed and later fed to pigs by his father and stepmother in 2015.

Nearly two years after Adrian Jones died, family, friends and even strangers organized a motorcycle ride Saturday in his honor.

The ride for Adrian started in Shawnee, Kansas and finished in Topeka at the Capitol building.

Adrian’s grandmother, Judy Conway said the ride was to remember her grandson and to also raise awareness for child abuse.

“Just have a really positive day in Adrian’s memory and leave all the negativity behind for a while,” said Conway.

However, what happened to Adrian is hard to forget.

The 7-year-old boy was abused by his father and stepmother for years. The abuse killed him and then his remains were fed to pigs.

“We cannot have another child suffer the abuse that Adrian did and possibly die at the hands of evil people,” Conway said.

Ripper with Bikers Against Child Abuse said he wishes he could’ve helped Adrian before it was too late.

“Poor Adrian. He went through hell and we want to prevent that from happening again,” said Ripper.

Conway said she hopes the ride will bring attention to lawmakers about Adrian’s Act.

“We have to keep a better eye out on our children because they are our legacy,” she said.

All money raised during the ride will go towards a memorial service and a headstone for Adrian. His remains were released to his grandmother Monday.

Heather and Michael Jones are facing life sentences for the boy’s death.

Shawnee -> Topeka. Family, friends & strangers ride to remember child abuse victim Adrian Jones. His grandmother's message on @KSNTNews @ 10 pic.twitter.com/z65TstOxRt — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) July 15, 2017