Rossville pool celebrates 10th anniversary

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)- The Rossville Community Swimming Pool is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend.

A monument rock at the entrance lists the individuals, donors and elected officials who brought a 20-year dream to reality with the opening of the pool in 2007.

Past and current city and county leaders, along with staff from the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will gather on July 15 to celebrate the event.

The public is also invited to the celebration. It runs from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. with swimming opening at noon. Admission is free thanks to the Rossville Community Foundation. Hot dogs, chips and watermelon will be served to the first 150 people that arrive within the first hour.

The day will feature swimming, giveaways, games and more.