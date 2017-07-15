Summer heat raises safety concerns for cattle

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNT)- As we are now in the hottest part of the year, Kansas ranchers are working to make sure their cattle stay safe.

Ranchers say that when temperatures get high, as we’re seeing right now, cattle eat less and put on less weight. It’s not only harmful to the cows, but to the business as a whole.

“Any time you have a reduction in performance, it will hit you economically, but that’s just part of being in the cattle business,” said rancher Lee Reeve.

The hottest time of the year are also when cattle deaths spike. Ranchers try to feed them earlier in the day, move them in the morning or early afternoon and make sure the cattle get plenty of water.