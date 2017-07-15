Sunny and warm weekend ahead

Morning temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s will quickly climb throughout the day. Your lunchtime plans will see temperatures already back into the 80s, with high temperatures expected to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Those warm temperatures will go along with mostly sunny skies, and light, variable winds.

A few passing clouds will continue to be the case tonight as overnight lows drop off into the upper 60s, with maybe a few low 70s sneaking in, as well. Little to no cloud cover is expected for your Sunday plans, but tomorrow will start the trend of a gradual warm-up. High temperatures for tomorrow are anticipated to max out in the low to mid 90s.

Our temperature climb won’t stop there though. By the second half of next week, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s once again. That will go along with some humid air in place as well, so expect it to feel even hotter than that. We aren’t tracking any significant rain chances for the next several days either, aside from the chance of some isolated rain come Friday.