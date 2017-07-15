Topeka Community Cycle Project grand opening set for July 15

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A ribbon cutting and grand opening for the Topeka Community Cycle Project is set for Saturday.

It’s happening at the Oakland Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 15.

The center will now be home to TCCP. It needed a new home after its previous location downtown was purchased by a new owner who plans to develop the space.

As part of the event, an adult used bike with a headlight, taillight and helmet will be given out.

TCCP works to distribute recycled bikes that would otherwise be discarded.