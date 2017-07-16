Advance Voting for Topeka Mayor Primary Election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Primary Election for the new Topeka Mayor is right around the corner. The Shawnee County Election Commissioner wants to remind City of Topeka voters that they can vote early.

With Advance Voting, any registered voter can vote by mail or in person before Election Day. That begins on Monday, July 17.

Voters can go to the Shawnee County Election Office between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to submit their ballot. The office is located at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka.

Voters may also have a ballot mailed. Click here to be directed to the Shawnee County Commissioner of Elections website for more information.

Applications for Advanced Ballots must include a copy of the voter’s photo identification or the number of their Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.

Election Day for Topeka Mayor is on August 1.