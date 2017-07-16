Advance Voting for Topeka Mayor Primary Election

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Primary Election for the new Topeka Mayor is right around the corner. The Shawnee County Election Commissioner wants to remind City of Topeka voters that they can vote early.

With Advance Voting, any registered voter can vote by mail or in person before Election Day. That begins on Monday, July 17.

Voters can go to the Shawnee County Election Office between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to submit their ballot. The office is located at 3420 SW Van Buren Street in Topeka.

Voters may also have a ballot mailed. Click here to be directed to the Shawnee County Commissioner of Elections website for more information.

Applications for Advanced Ballots must include a copy of the voter’s photo identification or the number of their Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card.

Election Day for Topeka Mayor is on August 1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s