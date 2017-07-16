Athletes compete in 28th annual Sunflower State Games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — July 14, 2017 was the start of the Sunflower State Games for 2017. The games involve people from all over Kansas coming together every July for athletic competitions. The Sunflower State Games attract about 14,000 people to Topeka — that’s after you factor in how many guests these players bring with them. Players ultimately compete to win medals, but for one man it’s not about the award.

“Basically, it’s just fun,” bocce player, Cameron Marcotte said. “You don’t have to be good just to have to come out and have fun.”

