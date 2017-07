TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Lawrence Transit has been invited to showcase a hybrid bus in the Capital City.

Topeka Metro said it is looking at options to lower costs and become more environmentally friendly. Lawrence Transit said their buses have helped save on maintenance and fuel costs, as well as creating a positive return for the environment.

The showcase is happening on July 17 at 3:15 p.m. at the Quincey Street Station parking lot of the Topeka Metro Transit Authority.