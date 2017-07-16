Local restaurant donating 100 percent of sales to Monhollon family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A local Topeka restaurant is offering to donate 100 percent of their sales on June 16 to the family of Parker Monhollon.

Nine-year-old Parker from Silver Lake passed away on July 10 after fighting a rare brain tumor.

Nextgen’s Chophouse is inviting the community to join them during their hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as part of their promotion, “Nextgen’s Chophouse Loves Parker.” All proceeds for the day will go the Monhollon family. Every room in the restaurant will be open and no reservations are necessary.

In a Facebook post, Nextgen’s Chophouse said they are looking to make a small contribution to ease the financial burden of the family and hope that whatever amount they are able to raise will give the family even more support.

Nextgen’s Chophouse is located at 215 Main Street in Maple Hill.