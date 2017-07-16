Hot and humid weather returns for this week

Morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s will quickly soar throughout the day. Spots will already be flirting with that 90 degree mark for your lunchtime plans, with highs expected to max out in the low to mid 90s today. Those hotter temperatures will go along with dominating sunshine across Northeast Kansas. Little to no cloud cover will continue throughout the night tonight as temperatures dip down into the 60s and low 70s.

Our temperature climb won’t stop there though. Stronger breezes will return later on this week, with even hotter weather and high humidity. By the middle portion of the week, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to near 100 to the west once again. With that humid air in play though, you can expect it to feel even hotter than that as heat indices will likely climb into the middle 100s.

We aren’t tracking any significant rain chances for the next several days either, as mainly sunny skies will dominate. There is the slight chance of a few showers and storms come late Monday evening into the overnight hours, and possibly once again on Friday.