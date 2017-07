TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Water Department is working to repair a water main break located near 21st and Morningside Road in southwest Topeka.

The water main break was reported Sunday morning and affects multiple blocks nearby. This is just a few blocks east of 21st and Fairlawn Road.

A spokesperson with the water department says a typical repair usually takes 4-6 hours to fix. They do expect it to be repaired by later today.