World War II era Plane crashes, kills 2 people in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the crash of a P-51 Mustang that killed two people.

The Kansas City Star reports the plane crashed around 10:30 a.m. Sunday about 60 miles northwest of Kansas City in Atchison County, Kansas.

The pilot and a passenger both died in the crash. Authorities did not immediately identify them.

Lt. Bryce Whelply of the Kansas High Patrol says the cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration were on their way to the site Sunday.

The World War II era plane may have flown in the Amelia Earhart Festival on Saturday, one day before the crash. The plane crashed about nine miles away from the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison.