TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A 3-year-old is recovering after a frightening moment at a pool on Sunday night.

Shawnee Heights Fire Chief Tom Garcia said the department is investigating after the 3-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool at the family’s home Sunday night on SE Croco Road.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures when they arrived.

The child was taken to a hospital with what Chief Garcia said are life-threatening injuries.