Atchison preparing for total solar eclipse

ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNT)- Many people will be making their way to Atchison next month, hoping to get a good view of the total solar eclipse. The city is now preparing for all the visitors.

The small town of around 11,000 people is one of the few places in Kansas that will have a good view of the event. This means 2 minutes and 19 seconds of complete darkness there.

But they will have more than one event going on. People at Mount St. Scholastica, a local monastery, said they are going to embrace the spirituality of the rare event.

Sister Judith Sutera said, “It inspires us the way seeing the ocean or the mountains inspires us, but this is so unusual and so rare that I think it really does boost people’s spirits.”

The monastery will have multiple speakers from the Vatican, a concert and a spiritual retreat. There will also be a party at the local airport with flights, food and music.

The eclipse starts around 11:40 a.m. on August 21.

You can also join KSNT News in Hiawatha for the Brown County Blackout eclipse viewing part. They will have live music, fun for the kids and plenty of food.

Hiawatha is also in the path of totality. There will be complete darkness on the city for 2 minutes and 34 seconds.