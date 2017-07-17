City of Atchison plans for solar eclipse

ATCHISON, Kan (KSNT) – The city of Atchison is planning for a influx of people coming to see the solar eclipse in August.

Atchison is one of the few places in Kansas that will be able to see the event. This solar eclipse is expected to occur on Monday, August 21. This means two minutes and 19 seconds of total darkness.

However, because it’s such a rare event city leaders are having a hard time planning.

“It’s a blessing from a tourism standpoint to have something like this happen, but it presents some problems because it’s never happened before. Chances are it won’t happen again here, so it makes it a bit of a challenge to plan and try to anticipate,” said Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce President Jacque Pregont.

City hotels are at capacity on the day of the event. Pregont said a Holiday Inn is currently under construction, but it’s not clear whether they will be able to finish in time.

There are multiple events going on around the city. There is a party planned at the local airport. This will include flights, food and music.

The people at Mount St. Scholastica, a local monastery, took a different route. Organizers said they wanted to embrace the spirituality of the rare event.

“It inspires us the way seeing the ocean or the mountains inspires us, but this is so unusual and so rare that I think it really does boost people’s spirits,” said Sister Judith Sutera.

The monastery will be holding a four day religious retreat starting on Friday, August 18.

Click here for more information on eclipse events in Atchison. KSNT News is sponsoring an event in Hiawatha called the Brown County Blackout. Click here for more information.