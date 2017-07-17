Country concert to show tribute to Topeka Remembers 9/11

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Performing Arts Center is remembering 9/11 with a special concert.

The Frontmen of Country show will honor military members and first responders. The show features original lead vocalists from groups Restless Heart, Lonestar, and Little Texas.

First responders and military members will pay the discounted price of $30 instead of $45.

“We’re making this show a tribute to Topeka Remembers 9/11 for all the front men and front women, who protect us on a daily basis as first responders, as well as past and present veterans,” said Topeka Performing Arts Center Director Larry Gawronski.

The concert is on Wednesday, September 13. Tickets go on sale July 21.

