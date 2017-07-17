Dangerous heat will spread in later this week

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE, STARTING TUESDAY AFTERNOON – EXPIRING SATURDAY EVENING

What we’re tracking:

Very hot and humid

Lots of sunshine

Heat index near 110° later this week

Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s overnight before climb into the middle 90s east and upper 90s west on Tuesday. Fortunately, the humidity will be down just a little bit for Tuesday before hot and humid weather set in for the duration of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 90s, but the heat index will climb into the 105-110 range by afternoon. Lots of sunshine this week, but the heat continues to build in. Highs by the end of the week will be 100°+ for all of the area.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller