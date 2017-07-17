Disciplinary board investigates Kobach

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A disciplinary agency that oversees attorneys has opened a formal investigation against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for alleged misconduct in voting rights cases.

A letter obtained by The Associated Press shows the Office of Disciplinary Administration decided to investigate the Kansas Republican following a complaint brought by Washburn University student Keri Strahler.

Kobach’s office says they are reviewing it and have no comment.

Each year the disciplinary agency receives about 800 complaints against attorneys, and opens investigations in about one-third of them.

Among the allegations cited in the complaint is a recent decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara, who ruled Kobach’s “deceptive conduct and lack of candor” warranted sanctions. O’Hara fined him $1,000 and ordered Kobach to submit to a deposition.