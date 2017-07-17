Even hotter days and more humid, sleepless nights ahead

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE, STARTING TUESDAY AFTERNOON – EXPIRING SATURDAY EVENING

We’re tracking another extremely boring weather forecast – where sunshine dominates yet another week here in mid-July. Everyone knows what that means this time of the year…even hotter and more humid weather is on the way. There’s no question that it was warm and humid this past weekend, but later this week we’re facing even hotter and more humid weather (if you can believe that). That’s why the National Weather Service in Topeka has issue an ‘EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH’ for every single county in our area. This goes into effect Tuesday afternoon and is not set to expire until Saturday evening. Yes – count them. That’s FIVE straight days with blazing sunshine and ‘feel like’ temps above 100°. It’s summertime in Northeast Kansas!

There’s a couple SLIGHT chances for isolated showers this week, despite the persistent sunshine throughout the extended forecast. Recent computer models try to push a shower or storm through on Wednesday and again over the weekend. For now, we’re keeping both rain chances at a meager 20%. It’s unlikely we’ll go 7+ days without a drop of rain, but it’s happened before! We’re all too familiar with bone dry summers, here in the Plains. If we see rain at some point this week, it won’t amount to much. However, we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days, as computer models get a better handle on some of these small atmospheric disturbances. Stay tuned.

Expect highs in the middle/upper 90s today. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 90°. Not only will each and every day of the next week feature afternoon temps in the 90s, but highs will be ‘above average’ by 5-10° every day too! We won’t break any temperature records during this most recent stretch of summer weather, but is it going to be hot! Again, we’re tracking those heat index values (how hot it actually feels like outside) in the triple digits through Saturday. As if the days couldn’t get any hotter, right? Well – keep the A/C blasting on ‘high’ both day and night! Overnight temps will be in the 70s and 80s this week! In other words, there’s not one comfortable sleeping night anytime soon. If summer is your favorite season, you have 7-10 solid pool days coming up…in a row. If you’re like us and prefer fall…the most elite season is just 67 days away.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert