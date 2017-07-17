Former American Idol contestant coming to Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)- A former American Idol contestant is making a stop in Lawrence for an up close and personal live concert event.

Josh Gracin appeared on the show during its second season. During that time he was also serving in the United States Marine Corps. He has 14 top country singles. Popular songs include “Favorite State of Mind,” “Stay with Me (Brass Bed)” and “I Want to Live.”

Organizers say it will be a traditional country concert with a patriotic twist.

The concert is Saturday, August 26 at The Oread Hotel. The event also includes a gourmet meal, with filet mignon, salmon and vegetarian options. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. and is followed by the concert at 8:00 p.m. in the Hancock Ballroom of the hotel.

