Former Emporia gymnastics coach charged as “fugitive from Justice”

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A former gymnastics coach in Emporia, accused of producing child pornography, appeared in court Monday.

Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman said James Fogg, 27, appeared in a Lyon County court. He is charged with Fugitive from Justice. Goodman said this is a holding mechanism to keep him in custody.

Fogg is accused of taking photos and video of a 14-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman while working at Premier Gymnastics in Omaha, Nebraska. Fogg was arrested in Emporia Thursday. The former coach had moved from Omaha to Emporia in May, to be a coach at Sunflower Gymnastics.

An attorney for Fogg has been appointed, although he has yet to meet with the attorney. Fogg will have the opportunity to either waive extradition back to Omaha or to contest extradition.

Goodman said he is under the impression the charges Fogg faces in Omaha are not misdemeanor charges.

The next hearing for Fogg is scheduled for August 15, 2017. Goodman said if Fogg decides to waive extradition, he may be able to get a hearing before that.

A bond has not been set at this time.