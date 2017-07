TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services are set for three Topekans killed in a fiery crash on I-70 near Bonner Springs last Tuesday.

Dr. Sheldon Cohen and his wife Virginia will be celebrated at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center on Washburn’s campus this Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 to 3:00.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ricardo Mireles will be honored Tuesday and Wednesday over at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home.