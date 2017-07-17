Funeral services set for young Silver Lake girl who lost battle with cancer #ParkerLovesLife

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a 9-year-old Silver Lake girl who lost her 18 month battle with DIPG, a rare form of brain cancer.

A memorial service for Parker LeAnn Monhollon will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, in the Sunflower Ballroom at the Topeka Capitol Plaza Hotel located at 1717 SW Topeka Boulevard. A burial service will follow at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery located at 3616 SW 6th Ave.

The family will greet friends and family during a reception from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday at the Penwell-Gabel Southwest Chapel located at 3700 SW Wanamaker Road.

Instead of flowers, the family ask that memorial contributions be made at any Silver Lake Bank location, via PayPal info@parkerloveslife.com or http://www.ParkerLovesLife.com.