TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene working to fix a gas leak in central Topeka.

The gas leak was reported just after 10 a.m. Monday near Boswell Ct. and 22nd Park, just south of Washburn University.

Police tell KSNT News some of the residents have been evacuated as a precaution. Topeka Police are helping with traffic control.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.

