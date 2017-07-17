Golden Giants, Brigade advance to Cowdin Cup Finals

The Topeka Golden Giants and Junction City Brigade won their games on Monday night in the semifinals of the Mid-Plains League.

Topeka, the West Division champions, won the first two games of their best-of-three series against the Liberty Monarchs to advance to the championship series.

Junction City, lost the first game, but rallied to win the final two games against the Midwest A’s to advance as well.

The Golden Giants and Brigade faced each other in the inaugural Cowdin Cup Finals in 2014. The Brigade won the championship.

Game 1 is slated for Thursday night in Topeka. Game 2 is Friday night in Junction City. Game 3, if necessary, is in Topeka on Saturday. *Dates are subject to change*