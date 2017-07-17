Health officials confirm measles case in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Health officials confirm there’s been a case of measles in southern Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Sedgwick County Division of Health say that a number of people may have been exposed to the contagious illness.

The state health department has created a list of Wichita-area locations and dates where people may have been exposed. It asks residents who were in those areas to call the department for further evaluation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infected people can spread measles to others from about four days before the rash appears to four days after.

The CDC says infants younger than 12 months, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at high risk of complications from measles.

