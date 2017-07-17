How to donate to Clay Center Zoo

Related Coverage Video of Clay Center Zoo animals sparks discussion

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (KSNT)– The Clay Center Zoo is operated by the Utilities Department employees. The zoo is taking donations to make upgrade to its facilities.

The zoo rescues almost every animal that they have and are working to make their living areas a replica of the animals natural habitat. In order to do this, they need to keep receiving donations.

Currently, they are at $481,000 in donations from businesses and individuals.

Scott Glaves is the superintendent of the Clay Center zoo and said that any size of donation is welcome and is greatly appreciated.

To donate to the zoo call 785-632-2171. You can also donate to the Go Fund Me by clicking here.

Glaves said the zoo does meet its regulations set by the United States Agriculture Department and has inspections regularly.