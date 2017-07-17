‘Little House on the Prairie’ log cabin to get rebuilt

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The deteriorating log cabin at the “Little House on the Prairie” site in Kansas is expected to soon get a makeover.

The current cabin was re-created and built near Independence in 1977 at the television series’ peak of popularity. The show is based off Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books centered on her childhood in the country’s Midwest region. Wilder spent a year with her family at the Kansas site in 1869.

Cabin owners Bill Kurtis and Jean Schodorf say that four decades of weather has worn down the house. They want to rebuild the house as well as add a barn.

Schodorf says more than 20,000 people visit the site each year.

She says the cabin is scheduled for construction in October and November.