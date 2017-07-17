Local man arrested for attempted murder after break-ins

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man was arrested for trying to kill someone after law enforcement said he burglarized multiple homes in the area.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said a victim called Saturday morning reporting a man had entered the person’s home and threatened them. The suspect then left driving a green four door Ford vehicle with the trunk tied down with a rope.

Riat said while the sheriff’s office was meeting with the victim, a 911 call came in from someone who witnessed a man driving a similar vehicle in their neighborhood. The suspect reportedly entered the residence through a broken part of the garage door. Authorities responded to the home and located the suspect in the residence who was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Devon Davis, 28, of Manhattan. He was arrested for attempted second degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, criminal threat, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. His bond was set at $250,000.

Anyone who may have information in regards to the incident is asked to contact Detective Derek Cid at 785-457-3353.