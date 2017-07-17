Man faces multiple charges for burglary in Manhattan

By Published: Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- A Manhattan man is facing second-degree attempted murder charges after trying to burglarize two homes.

Both incidents happened Saturday morning on July 15. Police said 28-year-old Devon Davis tried to burglarize a home in the 8400 block of Juniette Road around 9:30.

They said Davis threatened to hurt the homeowner before he left, but did not say how.

About 20 minutes later, Police said a man in a car matching the one driven by Davis was seen breaking into a house in the 4100 Block of Taneil Road. That’s where Davis was found and arrested.

Davis is also charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

