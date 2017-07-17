Manhattan pool to reopen after chlorine exposure incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local pool will reopen Monday afternoon after a chlorine exposure incident last week sent 10 people to the hospital.

The City of Manhattan said the Northview Pool, located at 510 Griffith Street, is set to reopen at 1:00 p.m. with normal operating hours from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 12, 10 lifeguards jumped into the pool during a “heat break.” This is when the public is required to get out of the pool and lifeguards are allowed to get in to cool down. Manhattan Parks and Recreation said it appears the chlorine was released at that time which is why only the lifeguards and not the public was affected.

“The water at Northview is safe. Our trained staff responded immediately to make sure we had all the equipment operating correctly and to reduce the chlorine levels in the pool back down to normal,” said Eddie Eastes, Director of Manhattan Parks and Recreation.

Melissa Kirkwood, a spokesperson with Manhattan Parks and Recreation said the chlorine release came from an equipment malfunction caused by a lightning strike earlier this month.