Manhattan woman shocked by bizarre burglary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It wasn’t a typical Saturday for Benita Edwards.

“It just was so disturbing,” Edwards said.

That’s how Edwards described what happened at her home in her quaint Manhattan neighborhood.

“I was at the stop sign leaving the neighborhood and he was coming in and he actually stopped and we looked at each other,” she said, “and I told them it was kinda odd. I wonder what this guy was doing in this area.”

Edwards said shortly after that, police arrested 28-year-old Devon Davis for an attempted burglary at her home located in the 4100 Block of Taneil Drive.

Edwards said what happened in her basement is what disturbs her the most.

“He told them his girlfriend was in the wall and he was trying to get her out, you know, so he began stabbing the wall.”

Stab marks on three separate walls remain as a reminder to Edwards about what happened.

She said she’s grateful no one was home at the time.

Minutes before the incident at Edward’s home, Davis attempted to burglarize another house in Manhattan.

That house is located in the 8400 block of Junietta Road.

Police said Davis threatened to hurt that homeowner before he left, but they did not say how.

Davis is facing second-degree attempted murder charges after trying to burglarize the two homes. He is also charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.