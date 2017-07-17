Marysville hosting celebration for solar eclipse

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)- There are about 35 days left until the August 21 solar eclipse and one northeast Kansas town is celebrating it.

Marysville Convention and Tourism is holding a solar eclipse event that weekend leading up to the big event on that Monday.

It all kicks off Sunday afternoon with a brisket dinner and lots of family events at Lakeview Sports Complex.

“So we’re just really excited and we welcome them all into our community whether they’re here for a day or two or just a couple hours. We have a lot of activities planned,” said Marysville Convention and Tourism Director Michelle Whitesell.

The city is expecting thousands to come out to this little town and they are ready.

The solar eclipse will happen in Marysville around 1:03 p.m. A total blackout is expected to last for about one minute and 11 seconds.

