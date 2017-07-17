Overbrook woman checks Lottery ticket twice to win top prize

Treva Koch

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A 67-year-old Overbrook woman is now $20,000 richer for taking a second look at her Kansas Lottery Crossword ticket.

Treva Koch said she buys a few $2 Double Bonus Crossword tickets every week and always checks them twice every time she plays. On July 14, Koch said she played four of those tickets. She thought she only uncovered seven words on one, but when she rechecked, she realized there was another letter in the ‘Bonus’ area that she has not scratched off. That extra letter gave her a total of 10 words and the top prize of $20,000.

Koch is now retired after working as a paraprofessional at Scott Magnet School in Topeka.

She said she plans to use her prize money to get caught up on bills and put the rest in savings. She said she also may take a trip to see her two sisters, one of them her twin, in Pennsylvania this summer.

