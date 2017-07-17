Paul Pierce signs contract to retire as a Celtic

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Boston Celtics

BOSTON (AP) – The Truth is retiring as a member of the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics announced Monday that they have signed Paul Pierce to a contract so the 10-time All-Star can retire with the team he spent his best 15 seasons in the NBA with. Pierce helped bring a championship in 2008 as part the “Big Three” of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

Drafted by Boston as the 10th overall pick in 1998, Pierce started a 15-season run that is behind only John Havlicek’s 16 seasons for the most played in a Celtics uniform.

The 39-year-old retires atop the franchise’s lists in 3-point field goals (1,823), free throws (6,434) and steals (1,583). He is also is Boston’s second all-time leading scorer with 24,021 career points, trailing only Havlicek.

Pierce was traded to Brooklyn in 2013, spent the 2014-15 season in Washington and the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and former Celtics coach Doc Rivers.

