MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

RCPD posted on their Twitter account Monday that they were looking for Marcia Ortmann. She was last seen on the weekend of July 8 in her silver Jeep Liberty.

Her family is worried about her welfare. Police say if she is located to call 911 so officers can conduct a welfare check.

Police report Marcia weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes and stands 5’3.”

Please help us locate Marcia Ortmann. If seen, call 911 so we can conduct a welfare check. pic.twitter.com/1LHfjredC0 — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) July 17, 2017