Secretary of State Kobach under investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state’s Office of Disciplinary Administration is looking into a complaint against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, by a Washburn University student.

Keri Strahler alleges misconduct, by Kobach, in voting rights cases. Among other instances, Strahler’s complaint sites a recent decision by a U.S. Magistrate that Kobach’s, “deceptive conduct and lack of candor”, warranted sanctions. Kobach was fined $1,000.

Kobach’s office said they are reviewing the complaint and have no comment.