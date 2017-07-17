Semi-truck fire on I-435 in Overland Park shuts down parts of highway

By Published:
Courtesy of Overland Park Fire Department

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT)- The Overland Park Fire Department is reporting a semi-truck fire on I-435 involving a tow truck and two other cars.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. Officials said in a tweet there was a serious accident on eastbound I-435 just east of US-69 Highway. Multiple patients were involved in the accident as well.

One person is in critical condition.

They are telling the public to avoid the area. Eastbound and westbound are currently blocked as crews work to extinguish the fire.

