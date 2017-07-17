Semi-truck fire on I-435 in Overland Park shuts down parts of highway

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT)- The Overland Park Fire Department is reporting a semi-truck fire on I-435 involving a tow truck and two other cars.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Monday. Officials said in a tweet there was a serious accident on eastbound I-435 just east of US-69 Highway. Multiple patients were involved in the accident as well.

One person is in critical condition.

They are telling the public to avoid the area. Eastbound and westbound are currently blocked as crews work to extinguish the fire.

Serious accident on I-435 Eastbound east of US 69. Please avoid the area. EB and WB I-435 both blocked. @OPPD_Chief @OverlandPark_PD — Deputy Chief Happer (@OPPD_LTCHapper) July 17, 2017

I-435 east bound near 68hwy semi truck multiple car accident. Multiple patients. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/1eXCUVtZVe — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) July 17, 2017

Crews still extinguishing fire on I-435 EB at 69hwy Semi, tow trk & 2 cars. 1 critical 2 good condition patients. Stay clear of area please! pic.twitter.com/f4452NS1rj — Overland Park Fire (@OPFDMedia) July 17, 2017