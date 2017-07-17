Sen. Moran says he opposes latest version of health care bill

WASHINGTON (KSNT)- Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said in a statement on Monday that he will not support the latest version of the BCRA (Better Care Reconciliation Act ) health care bill.

In his statement, Moran said for the same reasons he could not support the previous version of the bill, he cannot support this one.

Moran went on to say his goal remains to repeal and replace Obamacare but the closed-door process has yielded the BCRA, which fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address health care’s rising costs.

Senator Mike Lee from Utah also expressed his opposition to the bill on Monday night as well.

My colleague @SenMikeLee and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA. #HealthcareBill — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

