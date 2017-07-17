Topeka man found guilty in 2016 SE Topeka murder

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 18-year-old Topeka man was found guilty Monday for a shooting death in southeast Topeka last year.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that after a six day trial, a Shawnee County jury returned a guilty verdict against Christopher Shawn Patillo. The charges are from the shooting death of Brian Miller, 20, of Topeka, on April 8, 2016.

The convictions were for murder in the first degree, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated endangering of a child.

Kagay said Patillo will be sentenced at a later date. For the murder conviction alone. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole until 25 years have been served.

Patillo was 17-years-old when the shooting happened.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s