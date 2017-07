MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT)- Two people are dead after a crash Monday morning on K-68 Highway.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. just east of Block Road on K-68 outside of Louisburg.

Kansas Highway Patrol said 42-year-old Samuel Deal, of Archie, Missouri, was traveling westbound and crossed into oncoming traffic. 24-year-old Tiffany Maimer, of Paola, was traveling eastbound when she was hit by Deal.

Both Deal and Maimer were killed. Neither drivers were wearing seat-belts.