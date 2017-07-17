Washburn University holds STEM camp for the first time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Washburn University is holding a STEM camp for the first time for 7th and 8th graders to learn the science behind transportation.

The education department of Washburn is running this camp and it is funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation. KDOT gave Washburn a grant for this program so it is free for the students.

While at the camp the students will learn hands on science, technology, engineering and math with a focus on transportation.

Nearly 60 students applied for this camp, but only 26 were selected. The camp is Monday through Friday for the next two weeks and the students will stay on Washburn’s campus residence halls.

Today the students started to build a solar car that they will have the chance to improve and remake the car at the end of the camp.