Bethany College has probation lifted over finances

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) – Bethany College in central Kansas is no longer on probation over its finances.

The college was notified July 17 that the Higher Learning Commission’s governing board has removed it from probation and reaffirmed the college’s accreditation.

The college received probation in mid-2015 for noncompliance with criteria relating to finances and operational processes. The school still remained fully accredited.

The college’s president, William Jones, said the lifting of probation “allows us to move forward without an albatross around our neck.”

The college’s latest audit showed a positive balance for the first time in eight years, with a total change of net operating assets from a nearly $5.5 million loss in fiscal year 2015 to a gain of more than $77,000 in fiscal year 2016.