City council sets date to narrow down city manager finalists

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka City Council could be one step closer to deciding on a city manager.

Council members met July 15 to narrow down possible city manager candidates and set the date at their meeting on July 18. They will narrow down the list of finalists from five to two.

They also heard comments from developers about a proposed project at 29th and Fairlawn. Representatives for the Wheatfield Village shared their vision for the development. They hope to bring housing, dining and shopping to the area.

The council also gave the greenlight to expand Woodland Park Apartments.

“I think the city as a whole could use more housing,” City council member Sandra Clear said. “But I think this district in particular is in need because my district is such an old area that some of these houses have served their purpose, they’re done, you know, so we need to replace them with other housing.”

However, it is not clear when these project would get underway.