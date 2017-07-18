Topeka convenience store robbed early Tuesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for a person who robbed a west side business just before daybreak Tuesday.
A Topeka Police Department Shift Commander told KSNT News a person armed with a knife robbed Murphy’s Express at 1531 SW Wanamaker at around 5:30 a.m.. Police say the suspect took off on foot. No one was injured in the incident. Police are currently searching for the suspect in the immediate area.
This is the second time this month the store fell victim to a robbery. On July 6 at around the same time, the store was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by a man armed with a baseball bat. In that case, police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and gloves.