Topeka convenience store robbed early Tuesday morning

Related Coverage Man with baseball bat robs Topeka convenience store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are looking for a person who robbed a west side business just before daybreak Tuesday.

A Topeka Police Department Shift Commander told KSNT News a person armed with a knife robbed Murphy’s Express at 1531 SW Wanamaker at around 5:30 a.m.. Police say the suspect took off on foot. No one was injured in the incident. Police are currently searching for the suspect in the immediate area.

This is the second time this month the store fell victim to a robbery. On July 6 at around the same time, the store was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by a man armed with a baseball bat. In that case, police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and gloves.

.@Topeka_Police and @ShawneeSheriff are looking for suspect in Murphy Express armed robbery this morning. Searching field near 470 and 17th pic.twitter.com/Psr7Y5NN43 — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) July 18, 2017