HEAT WARNING: Dangerous hot weather dominates the forecast

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING

We’re tracking the hottest stretch of weather we’ve had so far this year. That’s saying something, considering how hot last week was and how warm most of June was! For the first time this year, we have a ‘HEAT WARNING’ in effect…through Saturday. That’s five consecutive days with dangerous levels of heat and humidity. Stay as cool and refreshed as you can this week – take plenty of breaks if you’re working or have to be outside for more than just a few minutes. Don’t forget to check on your pets, either! They need shade and water too! If you have A/C – it’s time to crank it day and night, through the weekend.

High temperatures will gradually warm the rest of the week. Yesterday featured highs in the lower/middle 90s and today we’ll be in the middle/upper 90s. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 90°. In other words, yes – it’s supposed to be hot in Northeast Kansas…it’s the middle of July! We won’t be breaking any temperature records this week, but it’s the persistence of the heat that will grow old on us. The heat index values will too. We expect ‘feel like’ temps (how hot it actually feels like outside when you combine the heat with the humidity levels) to easily get up to 110° as early as tomorrow afternoon. Actual air temps will soar into the 100s, area-wide on Thursday. And we’ll keep the legitimate triple-digit heat around through Saturday. That means Thursday-Saturday will feature actual highs of 100°+ and heat index values of 110°+. If you don’t have to be outside…don’t be. Stay cool and practice sound heat safety – we’ve been through this type of weather before! Don’t you just love summertime in Kansas?

Longer range computer models try to save us from this latest round of searing sunshine…by Sunday. We’re already tracking our next BEST chance for rain. Some scattered showers could pass through Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but outside of a brief shower mid-week, we’ll have to wait until Sunday. Showers and storms will push through our neck of the woods heading into next week, as a cold front brings some heat relief to the Plains. It’s still too early to pinpoint the precise timing and intensity of the late weekend storms, but in terms of temperatures – we’ll finally start to cool things down next week. We’ll go from 105° on Saturday afternoon, down to the middle 80s on Monday afternoon! We’re not talking abnormally ‘cold’ weather, but that’s some 25° difference in the span of about two days! We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast, as we see fit in the coming days as fresh computer models come in. There is relief in sight, it’s just going to get much, much hotter between then and now. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this extreme heat slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert