Heat wave gaining steam this week

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING

What we’re tracking:

Very hot and humid

Lots of sunshine

Heat index near 110° later this week

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect through Saturday evening as a ridge of high pressure dominates the mid-section of the country, leaving us sizzling in a Midwestern Heat Wave. Temperatures tonight falling back into the middle 70s, then heating into the upper 90s to near 100 for Wednesday. However, the heat index will climb close to 105°.

Even hotter for Thursday through Saturday with upper 90s and lower 100s for high temperatures and heat index highs in the 105-110° range each day.

Storm chances return by later in the weekend, along with a break in the heat.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller