Heat wave gaining steam this week

By Published:

*EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING

What we’re tracking:

  • Very hot and humid
  • Lots of sunshine
  • Heat index near 110° later this week

An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect through Saturday evening as a ridge of high pressure dominates the mid-section of the country, leaving us sizzling in a Midwestern Heat Wave. Temperatures tonight falling back into the middle 70s, then heating into the upper 90s to near 100 for Wednesday. However, the heat index will climb close to 105°.

Even hotter for Thursday through Saturday with upper 90s and lower 100s for high temperatures and heat index highs in the 105-110° range each day.

Storm chances return by later in the weekend, along with a break in the heat.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s