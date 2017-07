TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Fire Department is on scene of a house fire in the Oakland area with two people inside.

It was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the Philip Billard Airport at the corner of Belmont and Winfield Ave.

The people inside were able to exit the home and Red Cross was requested.

The fire was reported on the 2nd floor of the two story house.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.